Advertisement

Affinity Plus holds tech drive for education

Tech Drive
Tech Drive(Family Services)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Affinity Plus is holding its third annual tech drive Tuesday in Rochester.

According to Affinity Plus, the tech drive will be held from 12 p.m. to 5p.m. Tuesday at 3482 55th Street NW Rochester.

The drive is for Teacher Appreciation Month and is in partnership with Minnesota Tech for Success. Minnesota Tech for Success is a nonprofit with the goal of creating digital equity for Minnesota students.

During the event, community members are encouraged to stop by the branch’s parking lot and donate their unwanted tech devices including laptops, desktops, cell phones, tablets, LCD monitors, mice and keyboards to be repurposed for classrooms across Minnesota.

Donors will receive Affinity Plus swag, exchange high fives with staff and special guests and be rewarded with lollipops and treats for pups.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marick Mercer, 15 of Chatfield with his siblings and mother
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools changes start times
Shooting
Overnight shooting investigation in SE Rochester
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NW Rochester incident
Power line down after getting hit by school bus in NW Rochester