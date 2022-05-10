Affinity Plus holds tech drive for education

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Affinity Plus is holding its third annual tech drive Tuesday in Rochester.

According to Affinity Plus, the tech drive will be held from 12 p.m. to 5p.m. Tuesday at 3482 55th Street NW Rochester.

The drive is for Teacher Appreciation Month and is in partnership with Minnesota Tech for Success. Minnesota Tech for Success is a nonprofit with the goal of creating digital equity for Minnesota students.

During the event, community members are encouraged to stop by the branch’s parking lot and donate their unwanted tech devices including laptops, desktops, cell phones, tablets, LCD monitors, mice and keyboards to be repurposed for classrooms across Minnesota.

Donors will receive Affinity Plus swag, exchange high fives with staff and special guests and be rewarded with lollipops and treats for pups.

