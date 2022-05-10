Advertisement

$1.5M bail for Minnesota woman accused in deaths of 2 babies

This undated photo provided by the Goodhue County, Minnesota, Sheriff's Office shows Jennifer...
This undated photo provided by the Goodhue County, Minnesota, Sheriff's Office shows Jennifer Matter. Matter has been arrested and charged in the death of her newborn who was abandoned at a lake nearly 20 years earlier, and in a criminal complaint acknowledged abandoning another newborn whose body was found in the Mississippi River years earlier, state and local officials said Monday, May 9, 2022.(Goodhue County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED WING, Minn. (AP) — Unconditional bail has been set at $1.5 million for the Minnesota woman charged with leaving her newborn son to die beside a lake nearly 20 years ago.

Authorities say Jennifer Matter also abandoned another infant in the Mississippi River years earlier. Matter appeared in court in via video Tuesday on second-degree murder charges in the 2003 death of the newborn boy whose body was found in Frontenac on the shore of Lake Pepin.

According to authorities, DNA evidence proves that along with the death of the newborn boy, Matter is responsible for the death of an infant girl found in the Mississippi River in 1999. Charges have not been filed in that case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marick Mercer, 15 of Chatfield with his siblings and mother
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools changes start times
Shooting
Overnight shooting investigation in SE Rochester
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NW Rochester incident
Power line down after getting hit by school bus in NW Rochester

Latest News

Immersive Experiences program
Kasson-Mantorville fourth graders get inside look into healthcare industry
Dodge County Wind Project meeting
Dodge County Wind Project met with contention from landowners
William Shillingford, 31, was arrested and charged in the death of John Colbert, 70.
New details in Byron deadly shooting, identity of victim released
Law Enforcement "Ride to Hope" team
Local law enforcement biking 250 miles in honor of fallen officers