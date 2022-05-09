Windy and warm today; severe storms possible this evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A shift in our weather pattern this week is bringing summer-like warmth to the region as temperatures are going to be ten to 20 degrees above the seasonal average. A strong southeast wind today is working to pull in some of that warmth ahead of a cold front that is approaching from the west. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds today with southeast winds reaching 45 miles per hour at times until the late afternoon. A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 4 PM for portions of the local area around Rochester and for points to the west. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s which is more than ten degrees above today’s seasonal average.

We'll have sunshine with gusty winds and a few isolated thunderstorms today. High temps will be in the 70s. (KTTC)

Temps will climb into the upper 70s with sunshine and gusty winds. A few isolated storms will be possible. (KTTC)

A few thunderstorms will be possible during the day with strong to severe storms potentially igniting during the early evening hours. Large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado or two will be possible as the cold front edges its way through the area after 6 PM. Clouds will clear off by midnight with a light breeze and overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

South and southeast winds will gust to 50 miles per hour at times. (KTTC)

The best chance for rain today with be in the evening when a line of thunderstorms is expected to develop along a cold front. (KTTC)

The Storm Prediction Center outlook highlights our area as a possible location for severe weather early this evening. (KTTC)

A weak disturbance will produce a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two on Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon. We’ll have sunshine and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-70s and a light north breeze.

Warmer air will build in for the middle part of the week starting Wednesday when a warm front works its way north through the Upper Mississippi Valley. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the low 80s and a southeast breeze. A few thunderstorms will be possible late in the afternoon and in the evening hours, a few of which may produce damaging wind and hail.

We'll have isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the week. (KTTC)

After a sunny Thursday with summer-like high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s, a cold front will trigger scattered thunderstorms Friday with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

There will be a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-70s. A few showers will also be possible during the day Sunday behind a cold front. High temperatures will be much more seasonable Sunday afternoon as readings in the 60s are expected.

We'll have high temps in the 70s and 80s this week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.