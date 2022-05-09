Strong to severe storms are possible Monday evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the increase in moisture, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday evening. Make sure to be weather-aware!

Tornado Watch (KTTC)

The current Tornado Watch issued by the National Weather Service is in effect for all of our SE MN counties until 10 p.m. tonight. Currently there no watch has been issued for northern Iowa but that could change through the evening so stay tuned.

Our main concern tonight will be large hail, but our tornado threat is present. Gusty winds over 60 mph will be possible within storms, as well as some brief heavy downpours. Now is the time to prepare your home for severe weather, and make sure your phone and portable chargers are fully charged.

We’re expecting storms to begin developing after 5 pm, and should be moved out of the region by 10 pm.

Threats (KTTC)

A few isolated showers and storms are possible tomorrow evening but severe weather is not expected. A quick break from the heat tomorrow (though dew points will likely still be sticky). Then back to the 80 for Wednesday and Thursday, temps gradually cooler by the weekend.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

