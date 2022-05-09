Advertisement

Rochester Public Schools update masking policy amid rising COVID-19 cases

Masks are now optional in California schools.
Masks are now optional in California schools.(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the community, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) is updating its masking policy for classrooms.

RPS sent the announcement out to RPS families Monday that said beginning Monday, May 9, 2022, when 15% of staff and students are absent in one classroom with either symptoms of COVID-19 or confirmed cases of COVID-19, masks will be required indoors for the students and staff of that classroom.

The decision for masking requirements at the classroom level was made to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the classroom and to avoid transitioning students to distance learning.

RPS and the District COVID team will continue to monitor case data and will reevaluate the classroom’s need for masking after two weeks.

Rapid antigen test kits are available to students through their school upon request.

District thresholds for classroom, grade level, and buildings are outlined in the Safe and Open Schools Plan.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marick Mercer, 15 of Chatfield with his siblings and mother
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools changes start times
Shooting
Overnight shooting investigation in SE Rochester
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NW Rochester incident
Power line down after getting hit by school bus in NW Rochester

Latest News

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in some parts of the world, including the...
COVID: New US cases per day are climbing
Students visiting various booths
Triton High School hosts first student mental health fair
Triton High School hosts mental health fair
May is Mental Health Awareness Month
Local crisis center shares positive update during Mental Health Awareness Month