Downtown Rochester hotel receives prestigious award

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area hotel has been awarded the prestigious Connie Award by Hilton Worldwide, ranking it as the best Hilton hotel in all of North America for a hotel with 500 guestrooms or less.

The award was given as part of the company’s 2021 Brand Awards & Recognition program.

The Connie Award is the highest award granted by Hilton Worldwide and showcases the ‘best of the best’ for each brand within the Hilton portfolio. It’s named named for hotel founder Conrad Hilton. According to the hotel, he had a dream of “spreading warmth, light and hospitality.”

The winner is selected based on a combined ranking of overall experience and service, quality assurance audits, cleanliness, hotel condition, compliance with brand standards and property accommodations.

Hotel General Manager Miki Radovanovic said the the team of 78 hotel employees is tightknit and they have a lot of fun.

“We truly care about each other,” he said. “We are helping each other, and in the process, I think we are making it easier for each other. We are having fun helping our guests reach their full potential, whatever that potential may be.”

Radovanovic said he and his team plan on continuing to put out the best service possible.

“Who knows, we may win the award next year, too,” he said. “I want to thank all our employees, past, present and future, as well as our guests who stay with us, keep us busy and keep us in business. I want to thank all of our partners, including Benedict’s, Cambria, Healing Touch Spa, Pittsburgh Blu, J. Powers Ventures and of course our owners. Thank you for supporting us through all the difficult times.”

The luxury hotel opened in 2019. It is 19 stories high, has 264 guestrooms, along with more than 20,000 square-feet of conference space. It’s located two blocks from Mayo Clinic at 10 E Center St.

