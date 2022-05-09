Advertisement

Rochester Civic Music announces opening acts for “Down by the Riverside” concert series

Down by Riverside concerts
(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Civic Music has announced the opening acts for its “Down by the Riverside” free concert series for 2022.

This summer marks the 30th year for the event. In the past, the series has featured performances from Josh Turner, Eric Paslay, Blue Oyster Cult, Eric Church, Creedance Clearwater Revival, The Chicks, Jon Pardi, The Marshall Tucker Band and many more.

Rochester Civic Music will continue its policy of showcasing regional, state and local artists.

This year’s opening acts and the dates of the performance can be found below:

