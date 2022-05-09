Rochester Civic Music announces opening acts for “Down by the Riverside” concert series
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Civic Music has announced the opening acts for its “Down by the Riverside” free concert series for 2022.
This summer marks the 30th year for the event. In the past, the series has featured performances from Josh Turner, Eric Paslay, Blue Oyster Cult, Eric Church, Creedance Clearwater Revival, The Chicks, Jon Pardi, The Marshall Tucker Band and many more.
Rochester Civic Music will continue its policy of showcasing regional, state and local artists.
This year’s opening acts and the dates of the performance can be found below:
- July 10- Jae Havoc, opening for Nur-D
- July 17- Whalen and the Willows, opening for Brittney Spencer
- July 24- Mike Munson with Mikkel Beckmen, opening for Mavis Staples
- July 31- Cole Allen, opening for John Waite
- Aug. 7- FènixDiont, opening for En Vogue
- Aug. 14- 9th Planet, opening for Jason Bonham with Jason Bonhan’s Led Zeppelin Evening
