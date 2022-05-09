Police seek information in church arson investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester authorities are asking for the public’s help in an arson investigation.

On April 18, Peace United Church of Christ, located on 1503 2nd Avenue NE in Rochester, caught fire overnight. Monday, Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire Department determined the fire to be an arson. The fire caused more than $2.5 million in damages to the church.

Anyone with information about the arson is asked to come forward. Information can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-TIPS, or the Arson Hotline 1-800-723-2020. Tips can also be sent to Investigator Todd Schwanke at 507-328-2894 or tschwanke@rochestermn.gov.

Authorities say information leading to the person or persons responsible will be eligible for a reward.

