MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Sarah Brakebill-Hacke

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, 35, is one of 19 candidates running for U.S. Congressional District One.

She’s running as a DFL candidate and prides herself on being a candidate who applies pressure to the issues she believes are most important.

“My first issues are basic needs as a human right. Basic needs, our access to healthy foods, safe housing clean drinking water, and medicare for all. So single-payer insurance is the best option. So limiting the barriers of people for success and really stabilizing our people and our economy,” she said.

Her second top priority involves the environment.

“Agriculture as it relates to climate change. We know that there will be more and more climate events. Extreme climate events such as droughts. So I think reestablishing the national grain and feed stores will really target transient poverty. Which is one of the worst types of poverty,” Brakebill- Hacke said.

She also gave a resolution.

“If we have these grain and feed stores then it will again stabilize the food prices for both the consumer and the farmer. So that’s one of the policy changes that I would push forward,” Brakebill- Hacke said.

In addition, she plans to push for criminal justice reform.

“There’s a lot of racial inequity,” Brakebill- Hacke said. Marginalized populations are disproportionately incarcerated and when people have criminal records then it’s impossible for them to move forward, and kind of move out of cycles of poverty, and crime.”

As far as her background, she’s from Rochester. She entered the foster care system when she was 13-years-old.

When she was a teen, she found out she was pregnant and gave the child up for adoption.

“At the age of 16, my social worker said to me, you’re basically emancipated, after I had found out I was pregnant. Then I was out on the streets running around Rochester. Sleeping in stairwells. Just really trying to survive.”

As time went on, Brakebill- Hacke enrolled and graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) and then graduated from Yale University.

She also has two children.

She’s now using her life experience to help her on the campaign trail, and she pushes for systemic change.

“Policies really impact people. And I also came to learn that it’s not that people in positions of power don’t want to do the right things, they just don’t understand the need. So we really need to center the voices of people, especially from marginalized groups,” Brakebill- Hacke said.

Voting is on May 24.

