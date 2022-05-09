MN DFL House, Senate candidates voice support for abortion rights

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As many states await the decision by the supreme court on the future of abortion, several Minnesota DFLers are making it clear where they stand on the issue.

Nearly a week after the draft to overturn Roe Versus Wade was leaked, pro-abortion democratic candidates for the Minnesota House and Senate gathered in front of the Olmsted County Courthouse Monday morning to address the impacts this reversal could have at the state level.

Aleta Borrud and Andy Smith (KTTC)

Candidates Aleta Borrud and Andy Smith spoke to a group of supporters, who were holding signs supporting abortion rights.

Statements were read on behalf of Rep. Tina Liebling, Rep. Liz Boldon, and Kim Hicks, who were unable to attend.

Borrud and Smith wanted to make their stance clear: They believe people have the right to make healthcare decisions about their own bodies.

Borrud calls the possible overturning of Roe v Wade an attack on privacy.

Pro-abortion supporters (KTTC)

“I don’t believe this is an issue of right versus wrong,” Borrud said. “It’s an issue of privacy and peoples ability to make choices for their own families. And so, I think that’s why three out of four Minnesotans strongly say government should not make this decision for families.”

“This is an issue we want to talk about because it is a bipartisan issue,” Smith said. “Close to 70 percent of Americans, depending on how you ask the question, don’t want the government to say what a woman or a person who needs reproductive care can or cannot do. That should be a decision they make, consultation, with their doctors.”

Borrud and Smith say they will both continue to talk about pro-abortion rights throughout their campaigns.

