Minnesota Housing announces HomeHelpMN application period

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Housing announced Friday that the HomeHelpMN program will open for applications Tuesday, May 17.

According to Minnesota Housing, HomeHelpMN will provide relief to homeowners who have been impacted by the pandemic and who owe past-due mortgage payments and other eligible housing expenses.

Funds for the program are limited and the need is expected to be high. Homeowners should plan to apply early in the application period, which will last until June 17, 2022.

Homeowners can start getting ready to apply today by visiting the program website here.

Homeowners can also call the Call Center at 1-800-388-3226. The Call Center is available Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. It utilizes the Language Line to provide access for callers who wish to communicate in a language other than English.

