Advertisement

Minnesota Housing announces HomeHelpMN application period

Mortgage
Mortgage(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Housing announced Friday that the HomeHelpMN program will open for applications Tuesday, May 17.

According to Minnesota Housing, HomeHelpMN will provide relief to homeowners who have been impacted by the pandemic and who owe past-due mortgage payments and other eligible housing expenses.

Funds for the program are limited and the need is expected to be high. Homeowners should plan to apply early in the application period, which will last until June 17, 2022.

Homeowners can start getting ready to apply today by visiting the program website here.

Homeowners can also call the Call Center at 1-800-388-3226. The Call Center is available Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. It utilizes the Language Line to provide access for callers who wish to communicate in a language other than English.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marick Mercer, 15 of Chatfield with his siblings and mother
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools changes start times
Shooting
Overnight shooting investigation in SE Rochester
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NW Rochester incident
Power line down after getting hit by school bus in NW Rochester

Latest News

Masks are now optional in California schools.
Rochester Public Schools update masking policy amid rising COVID-19 cases
Prom Letters
Austin Elementary students give prom-goers advice on how to be safe
Sarah Brakebill-Hacke
MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Sarah Brakebill-Hacke
Pro-abortion supporters
MN DFL House, Senate candidates voice support for abortion rights