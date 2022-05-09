Long time Eagles Cancer Telethon Director Bob Callier passes away

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Long time Eagles Cancer Telethon (ECT) Executive Director Robert ‘Bob’ Callier Sr. has died at the age of 85.

Bob Callier (KTTC)

Callier was a passionate warrior in the fight against cancer.

He impacted many lives touched by cancer in his decades long career working with the telethon.

He served as the ECT Executive Director for 28 years and passed the torch to Teresa Chapman in 2011.

Chapman describes him as a mentor, friend, jokester, and passionate about everything he did.

“He was a big advocate and believed in the telethon, and he was a big protector of it,” ECT Executive Director Teresa Chapman said. “That was one thing, when he passed the torch, he said ‘protect the telethon at all costs’ because it made a difference and he wanted to see that legacy to continue.”

Funeral arrangements are set for Friday, May 13.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.