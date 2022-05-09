Farm animals visit Austin, MN nursing home for Nursing Home Week

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Good Samaritan Society Comforcare in Austin, Minnesota had some fun visitors Monday.

Farm animals visited the nursing home and residents Monday afternoon. The day was country themed, so residents and staff were encouraged to dress up in their favorite western gear.

The country theme day is part of Good Samaritan Society Comforcare’s Nursing Home Week celebrations. Nursing Home Week is being celebrated from May 8 to 14, 2022. The week is all about celebrating residents and staff.

According to Good Samaritan Society Comforcare, many of its residents grew up on farms and raised many of these same animals. The day was a chance for residents to reflect on and talk about past memories growing up with and raising animals.

