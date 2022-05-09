Advertisement

Austin Elementary students give prom-goers advice on how to be safe

Prom Letters
Prom Letters(APAC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 9, 2022
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – After a two year gap because of COVID-19, Austin Elementary students got a chance to send personal messages to each of the students attending prom at Austin High School.

According to Austin Positive Action Coalition (APAC), 427 letters were written by second and third graders from Banfield, Neveln, Southgate, and Sumner elementary schools in Austin.

The letters are distributed after the grand march by members of APAC. This approach is part of APAC’s Positive Community Norms (PCN) method the district is using to reduce illegal substance use.

Each of the prom-goers will receive a letter with different messages reminding them to be safe, responsible and respectful.

“The messages are simple, let’s have fun but make smart and safe choices,” remarked Bill Spitzer, PCN coordinator. “Our goal is to highlight the positive.”

Some of the letters can be seen below:

