Scattered showers for Mother’s Day; More rain chances ahead next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a beautiful start to the weekend on Saturday, rain chances move in for Mother’s Day on Sunday. Cloud cover will gradually increase throughout tonight with overnight temperatures in the low 50s. Wind speeds will also increase throughout the night, out of the southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

Scattered showers are expected for Mother’s Day this year with seasonably cool temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers look to move in from the west and arrive along the I-35 corridor by 6 am and Rochester around 7/8 am. Showers are expected to wrap up between Noon and 2 pm with a few tenths of an inch of rain are expected. Dry, cloudy skies remain, lasting into the overnight hours with strong southeast winds at 15-20 mph and gusts near 35 mph.

Severe Weather Risk for Monday (KTTC)

Monday will kick off the new work week on a quiet and windy note before another chance for showers and storms arrives late in the day. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s with strong south winds at 10-20 mph and gusts near 40 mph. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening with the potential for a few storms to become strong to severe. Large hail and heavy rainfall currently look to be the main hazards with any severe storms that develop.

Temperatures and dew points for the next 5 days (KTTC)

Summer-like temperatures roll in for the remainder of the week, starting Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. A stray thunderstorm or two may be possible in the afternoon. High temperatures climb into the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday with partly sunny skies. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be one of the few dry days this week.

Slightly cooler, but still above normal, temperatures in the low to mid-70s arrive for the weekend with partly sunny skies and isolated thunderstorm chances.

7-day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.