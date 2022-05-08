Advertisement

Rochester man in hospital after Highway 52 crash Sunday

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man is fighting for his life at St. Mary’s, after a truck canopy came loose on the highway Sunday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m., on Highway 52 southbound and 37th Street in Rochester.

A Ford F250 and Honda Pilot were both on the highway, when the canopy of the truck came loose and hit the Honda. The Honda then left the road, and went through the fence on Frontage Road.

The driver of the Honda, 59-year-old Cham Chao, was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

