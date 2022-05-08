MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Kevin Kocina

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – 32-year-old Kevin Kocina is ready to see something new in Congress - so, he’s taking matters into his own hands.

“We looked at all the candidates on the list and it was the same old same old politicians that we always see running for office,” Kocina said. “So, me and my team got together and said America needs something outside of the norm.”

Kocina believes he fits the ticket. He’s a lifelong resident of southern Minnesota, now living just outside of Red Wing. Kocina is a Marine Corps veteran and a union pipefitter. He said he would like to see more people like him in Congress: a hard working American.

“I’m the only veteran in the race. I’m a Marine Corps veteran. I’m a blue collar guy and I’m a never before politician,” he said.

If elected as Minnesota’s First District Congressman, Kocina wants to tackle rising inflation, border issues and fight for what he calls American freedoms, among other things.

“We have to fight inflation and gas prices are out of control,” Kocina said. “Hard working Americans, farmers, truckers, cannot afford these conditions we are in right now. And it’s really a Federal issue and legislators really need to start attacking those issues heavily.”

While he’s one of the younger candidates on the ballot, Kocina believes his age is an advantage.

“There are so many folks that I get in contact with that are happy to see young, ambitious people moving into political offices and fighting for American values. And hard working folks stepping up,” he said. “It’s really been eye opening to see how many Americans in southern Minnesota are proud to see the next generation starting to step up. Younger folks getting involved.”

“I think the average American is seeing the value of adding some young, ambitious players into the ring and changing the political spectrum a bit,” he added.

Kocina said his campaign has been focused on grassroots: making calls and connecting with people everyday.

“I’m a union pipefitter by trade, but I don’t see that as a bipartisan issue. There’s hard working Americans in unions, there’s hard working Americans not in unions. There’s hard working Americans that are news reporters. And I want to help support all of them. Protect all of them. I think it’s that class of folks that have been neglected the most in the last two years,” he said. “Our firefighters, our police officers, our nurses. They need a voice in Congress. They need people fighting for them right now, not in ten years. That’s why I jumped into such a high political position, so they have someone form the trenches.”

Above all, he’s eager to bring change to Washington, D.C.

“Lawyers and politicians got us into this mess and I think it’s hard working American patriots that are going to get us out,” he said.”

