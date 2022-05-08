MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Jeremy Munson

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the race to fill Minnesota’s First Congressional District continues, KTTC is taking the time to get to know each of the candidates in the running to fill the remainder of Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s seat.

He passed away earlier this year after a battle with kidney cancer. The elected candidate would hold office for three months.

One politician looking to fill his seat is Jeremy Munson.

“I’m running for the first congressional district for the same reason I ran for the state house,” Munson said. “Government is broken and I don’t feel like government is working correctly for the people.”

Munson is currently in the Minnesota House representing District 23B and wants to continue representing his community on the federal level.

“In the short term I’m going to fill the shoes of Congressman Hagedorn on the Ag committee and the jobs committee and continue his work he was doing,” Munson said. “And then in the next session, my goal is to work to rein in government spending, to hold the line as we take the majority in the Minnesota house, to not increase the debt ceiling.”

Munson understands agriculture and healthcare are crucial to the rural and urban communities across southern Minnesota.

“I have a background in agriculture, I think that’s the backbone of our community,” Munson said. “I’ve working in healthcare and the State House. I’ve worked on the health committees, the ag committees and on the housing committees, so I have a really good diverse background on working on these issues that are so important for our district.”

As a husband and father of two, Munson promises to fight for education and also energy independence.

“Restoring American energy independence, pushing back on this idea that we can shift manufacturing overseas because of environmental regulations in this country and they are poisoning the Earth in other countries,” Munson said. “We need to bring those jobs back and that’ll help with our supply chain issues as well.”

He also wants to make changes to how bills are written.

“Going at pushing for more single subject bills instead of these monstrosities that get shoved down the throats of legislatures that are thousands of pages, hundred of bills,” Munson said. “It ends up having no transparency and accountability for your legislature.”

The special primary election is on May 24 and August 9 is the special general election.

