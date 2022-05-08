Few severe storms possible Monday evening, Plus summer heat arrives this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A rather quiet night is ahead for the region with temperatures in the mid-50s. Outside of a stray shower or two overnight, conditions will be mainly dry and cloudy. Expect blustery winds out of the southeast at 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

Weather alerts: Wind advisory (KTTC)

Strong winds continue into Monday, staying out of the south at 15-25 mph with gusts near 45 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in place for several counties in southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa from 7 am until 4 pm. Expect partly sunny skies throughout the day with highs in the mid-70s. A line of strong to severe storms is possible later in the evening and expected to pass through our area between 8 pm and 1 am. Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and even a few tornadoes are possible with any storms that become severe. Be sure to stay weather aware throughout the day and early evening hours.

Severe weather risk Monday night (KTTC)

Summer-like conditions arrive in full swing this week with highs in the mid-70s on Tuesday and low 80s on Wednesday. Both days will feature mostly sunny skies with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Our warmest temperatures of the week arrive Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. We’ll also see a brief break in the rain with a mix of sun and clouds.

Quiet conditions linger into Friday with partly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 70s.

Temperatures continue trending cooler into the weekend with highs in the mid-70s on Saturday and mid-60s on Sunday. Saturday could see a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with pleasant sunshine on Sunday.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

