Austin Artworks Center Offers $5 Saturday morning art classes for kids

Affordable Art Classes for Kids in Austin
Affordable Art Classes for Kids in Austin
By Kamie Roesler
Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Artworks Center in Austin is home to a hidden gem - a $5 morning art class for kids. The art instructor teaches kids, typically ages 5-10, different art techniques and the young artists are able to finish a project.

Thanks to a grant, these classes are only $5.

If you would like more information or your child would like to attend, here is more information:

Austin Area Arts Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/austinareaarts

Explore Minnesota: https://www.exploreminnesota.com/profile/austin-artworks-center/3434

