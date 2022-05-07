Neighborhood association “RNeighbors” plants 8,000th tree

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester neighborhood association reached an exciting milestone Saturday by planting its 8,000th tree.

The Rochester Neighborhood Resource Center or “RNeighbors” hosted its annual tree planting event Saturday morning.

Every year since 2004, the organization chooses a part of town that could use some trees. This year, RNeighbors planted 200 trees on the boulevards of the houses near South Pointe Park. The neighborhood was built before there was a tree ordinance, making it a perfect location to plant this year.

Around 100 volunteers participated in the planting, and R-Neighbor members say volunteers were excited to be able to come together again.

“I think it’s really importance, especially now that we’re kind of getting out of COVID time, it’s important for people to feel like they’re apart of something and to be able to work together, to be able to see each other’s faces. It’s just kind of a fresh day, and people seem really happy when they were signing up and registering today,” RNeighbors Executive Director René Halasy said.

The event was put on in collaboration with Rochester Parks & Rec, the Olmsted County Youth Commission and the Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa.

In two week, R-Neighbors will be planting trees again at Valkyrie Drive for the group’s Neighborhood Tree Grant.

