More than $40,000 raised at Paws and Claws annual Pet Walk

Pet walk(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Pet owners and their furry friends hit the sidewalks for Paws & Claws Humane Society’s Annual Pet Walk.

Saturday morning at Cooke Park, nearly 200 community members gathered to participate in a group walk from the park, to the Zumbro River and back.

The event is the humane society’s largest event, raising more than $40,000 this year alone.

The organization finds homes for around 750 dogs and 750 cats every year.

Not only were pet owners and their dogs participating in the walk, but also human society staff members and their animals who are up for adoption also joined in on the fun.

“It’s amazing to see all of the volunteers come together, the community together as well. I mean, it’s heartwarming to see the placement for all of these fur kids and to live in a community that’s able to come together and to be so collaborative and to just be so welcoming. It’s just amazing,” Paws & Claws president Jimmy Luckey said.

KTTC’s very own Jess Abrahamson and Ted Schmitt led the Pet Walk. KTTC is proud to emcee and to support such an impactful organization.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

