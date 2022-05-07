Local organizations help kids with or recovering from cancer make Mother’s Day gifts

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Two local organizations are coming together to help kids with or recovering from cancer send some love to their moms this Mother’s Day

Saturday, local non-profit Brighter Tomorrows and Olmsted County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers helped kids pot plants and make crafts for their moms. It’s the third year the groups have came together to work with these kids for the holiday.

All of the materials including the pots, soil, starter plants and crafts were donated.

Master Gardener volunteers say interacting with nature can be very healing, especially during difficult times.

“There’s a lot of healing power of being outdoors, being with the earth, touching soil. There’s just a lot of feedback that I think we need so much right now in our challenging times,” Olmsted County Extension Master Gardener volunteer Jane Barton said.

The Master Gardener Volunteers will have a booth at the Rochester Farmers Market every Saturday for the rest of the summer.

