Search continues for missing Mankato woman as new information released

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities release new information on the search for a missing Mankato woman.

Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family Monday, April 25 around 7 p.m.

Mankato Deptartment of Public Safety says she used a rideshare app and stopped at several places around Mankato before being dropped off at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake.

Surveillance footage shows Chuol walking around the Casey’s parking lot. Authorities say it appears she took off on-foot towards Highway 14.

Surveillance camera images of missing person Nyawuor J Chuol, age 30, Mankato. (Mankato Public Safety)

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is searching the area surrounding the gas station as well as the lake across the highway.

Chuol is a Black woman, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety.

