New flower nursey opening in Rochester this weekend

The Plant Shack
The Plant Shack(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new flower nursery is opening Saturday in Rochester, just in time for Mother’s Day.

The Plant Shack is located at DeCook Landscaping. It’s the dream of two local twin sisters, Melissa Delaney and Sam Prigge.

They transformed a big, unused barn on the property into a retail space with home decor, gifts and indoor plants. Then, they added two greenhouses to house hundreds more plants.

Prigge works with her husband and the landscaping and Delaney has been a nurse for 18 years, but when she said when she heard about Sam’s idea, she decided to leave her nursing job.

The sisters said that they’ve had a passion for plants from an early age.

After a few cold months of construction, it’s set to open Saturday, just in time for Mother’s Day. Many of the flowers and plants are from local suppliers.

“We get them locally, we got most of them from the Plant Peddler in Creso, Iowa,” Prigge said. “Then, the rest we got from an Amish auction in Riceville, Iowa. We also got some locally. My Aunt and Uncle’s neighbor. They are such beautiful plants, and we are happy to showcase them.”

The nursery hours are Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sat-Sun. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. It’s located at 6262 Salem Rd SW, Rochester, MN.

The grand opening will feature free food among, the plants and other merchandise for people to check out.

