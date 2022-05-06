Advertisement

Minnesota to host 2026 Special Olympics

By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that Minnesota will host the Special Olympics in 2026.

A news conference was held Friday morning at the University of Minnesota where Gov. Walz made the announcement.

“The games being in Minnesota will give us an opportunity to showcase that this is state where every single person can thrive at what they do,” Gov. Walz said. “The ability and the opportunity to see these incredible athletes lifts our sprits, shows the best we can be and host the entire country here.”

The Special Olympics will happen June 2026 in the Twin Cities at the University of Minnesota and additional venues throughout the metro area.

The Special Olympics is held every four years in the United States.

This year’s Special Olympics Games will be held in early June in Orlando, Florida. The games will bring in 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean. 125,000 spectators are also expected.

