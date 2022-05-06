A mild Mother’s Day weekend; Summer-like warmth next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The warming trend that started earlier this week continues today as we approach the weekend with some bright and cheery weather in the area. We’ll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day after the thin veil of cirrus clouds associated with a storm system to our southeast clears off in the morning and the blue sky prevails. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid and upper 60s with a light easterly breeze.

High pressure in the region to our northwest will keep skies clear tonight with light winds and overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s.

Warm air will continue to build into the region on Saturday as sunny skies coupled with a southeast breeze will work to warm temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s. Those winds will occasionally reach 15 miles per hour, so it’ll be just a moderate breeze for the most part.

Those southeast winds will become quite a bit stronger for Mother’s Day as a storm system moves through the region just to our north. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with a few showers in the morning and early afternoon and a stray thunderstorm or two. High temperatures Sunday will be in the low 60s with that southeasterly breeze reaching 30 miles per hour during the day.

A shift in our weather pattern next week will bring dramatically warmer air into the region starting on Monday. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds in the area with isolated thunderstorms in the morning hours with a few stronger storms developing in the evening time frame. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a gusty south breeze.

There will be isolated thunderstorms in the area Tuesday afternoon and then again on Wednesday with high temperatures around 80 degrees. After a sunnier day on Thursday, a few scattered thunderstorms will be possible next Friday with high temperatures cooling to the low and mid-70s.

There may be a few showers and thunderstorms in the area next Saturday, but Sunday the 15th looks drier with high temperatures both days in the low 70s.

