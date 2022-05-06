Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol to take part in traffic safety project Mother’s Day weekend

Iowa State Patrol
Iowa State Patrol(Marlon Hall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is taking part in a traffic safety project for Mother’s Day weekend.

State Patrol says they’re putting an emphasis on speeding, following too closely, impaired driving and more on Iowa roads starting Friday.

They say these types of violations usually lead to crashes.

State Patrol says it will focus enforcement on heavily traveled areas, including interstates and highways.

This comes as part of their goal to keep traffic deaths on Iowa roads below 300 this year.

89 people have died in crashes so far.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marick Mercer, 15 of Chatfield with his siblings and mother
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools changes start times
Shooting
Overnight shooting investigation in SE Rochester
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NW Rochester incident
Power line down after getting hit by school bus in NW Rochester

Latest News

The Plant Shack
New flower nursey opening in Rochester this weekend
Blair Lawhead Music Commons
Austin Public Schools dedicates music commons to former student
Albert Lea Cinco De Mayo
Albert Lea hosts first Cinco De Mayo celebration
Demand for international travel booms