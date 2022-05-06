Advertisement

GET THRIFTY: 100 Mile Garage Sale returns

By Beret Leone
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a great weekend to get thrifty: Lake Pepin’s 100 Mile Garage Sale is back.

Bargain hunters can start shopping anywhere along the river road, in Minnesota or Wisconsin, Lake Pepin and beyond. The tradition kicked off Thursday morning, where KTTC crews found folks milling around Lake City looking for treasure.

“We’re from Menomonie [Wisconsin] and we come every year to the 100 mile,” thrifter Jill Bates said. “We fill up trucks. We have two trucks, and we will fill them up....and we are good packers! So we will get a lot in there.”

Bates has come for a girls weekend to the 100 Mile for the last ten years.

The 100 Mile Garage Sale runs from Wabasha to Hastings, from Thursday to Sunday.

For more information, click here.

