Flower shops, garden centers busy ahead of Mother’s Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mother’s Day is on Sunday and many people are heading to the local flower shops and garden centers to pick the perfect bunch of flowers for the moms in our lives.

KTTC stopped by one shop in Rochester to see how things were going ahead of the holiday.

Whether it’s for your table, flower box, or the garden, flowers are often a popular gift to get the moms in our lives.

Carousel Floral Gift and Garden (KTTC)

Carousel Floral Gift and Garden has been preparing for Mother’s Day all week and is even offering extended hours on Sunday. Owner Mike Zander says the store has been very busy this week, even busier than Valentine’s Day.

Zander said deliveries this year have been the most he’s seen for the holiday and expects many more over the weekend.

“We definitely have them go into our cooler and look at all the arrangements,” Zander said. “The other thing is the greenhouse is full of hanging baskets and things like that. Just real easy to grab and go.”

One shopper shared what she looks for in a Mother’s Day gift from her kids.

Flower arrangements (KTTC)

“I say just come over and spend some time with me, because that’s for me,” Rochester resident Marilyn Oliver said. “But I always love perennials, flowers outside. So anything like that works or little décor like this.”

Carousel also offers chocolates, jewelry and various garden decorations to add to your Mother’s Day flower order.

The shop will be open extended hours on Mother’s Day for any last minute shoppers, staying open until 8 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. Carousel is located on 18th Avenue NW in Rochester and offers fresh flower arrangements and has a garden center.

