Fiery SE Rochester crash ends with one man arrested, another hospitalized

Fiery Crash in Southeast Rochester
Fiery Crash in Southeast Rochester(Alyssa Hoover)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man is in custody, another man was taken to the hospital after a fiery crash in southeast Rochester.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday on Maine Ave. Southeast.

According to witnesses, two cars were racing down the road when one lost control, hit a tree, and caught fire.

Fiery Crash in Southeast Rochester
Fiery Crash in Southeast Rochester(Alyssa Hoover)

Police said that driver, Jorge Mosquera, 34, of Rochester, was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys for minor injuries to his head and hands.

Because Mosquera smelled like alcohol and showed signs of impairment, officers requested a blood test sample and are awaiting results from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The other driver, Jorge Molina, 38, of Rochester, was not hurt. Police said he is Mosquera’s brother.

Molina was arrested for 4th degree DWI after a breathalyzer test.

