Demand for international travel booms

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County has reopened its passport services after being closed for a week due to illness-induced staffing shortages.

“We’re not anticipating any disruption in service, and it all just depends on the health of our staff, staffing,” said Mark Krupski, the county’s director of property records and licensing.

With the easing of pandemic restrictions worldwide, especially for travel, a new or up-to-date passport is on the docket for some.

“Greece has become extremely popular again. Europe, all around, has become very popular. Caribbean Islands; Jamaica, Aruba, Curacao,” said Jody Meyer, a travel consultant at Travel Leaders Rochester.

Meyer said she’s never seen demand for trips abroad as high as it is right now, and that unfortunately for some, not all of their documents are in order at the time of departure.

“I’ve been in this industry for 25 years, and I’ve never seen it so busy,” said Meyer. “We’ve had someone that literally said: ‘yup, my passport is valid,’ they pulled it out the evening before, realized their passport is actually expired.”

She says even though pandemic restrictions from country to country vary, the process of renewing or obtaining a new passport is now the same as it was pre-pandemic.

Many agencies shut down during COVID, causing it to take longer for renewal applications to process. The process could sometimes take up to 18 weeks, but now, Meyer says operations are back to normal.

“Passport application takes about 7-8 weeks, and a renewal takes about 5-7 weeks,” said Meyer. “It is the same.”

Olmsted County agreed that the amount of time it takes to renew or obtain a passport is similar to pre-pandemic times. The county also offers US Department of State-approved passport photos.

“They’ve been running anywhere from 6-8 weeks long to get those passports,” said Krupski.

