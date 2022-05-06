Advertisement

Beautiful weather Saturday; Scattered showers Sunday

Warm and muggy conditions will follow next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Conditions were beautiful across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Friday. Highs were in the middle and upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Beautiful conditions will continue for the first half of the weekend.

Saturday's forecast
High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5-15 mph. Overnight lows cool into the upper 40s with increasing clouds into Sunday morning. Showers are back in the forecast for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Mother's Day Forecast
Dry conditions are likely early Sunday morning with scattered and isolated showers possible through the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts are expected to be around 0-0.20″ with breezy southeasterly winds around 10-20 mph. Sunday doesn’t look to be a complete washout, but Saturday will be the better out of the two weather-wise.

Severe weather outlook
We’re still keeping an eye on Monday for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms across SE MN and NE IA. Confidence in this system is still not high but it is growing. There is the potential for thunderstorm development in the areas in orange above. Keep an eye on the forecast through the weekend with any changes for Monday’s outlook.

7-day forecast
Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s all of next week. I hope everyone is ready for summer! :)

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there and have a wonderful weekend!

Nick

