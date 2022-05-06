Advertisement

Austin Public Schools dedicates music commons to former student

By KaMaria Braye
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens of people gathered at the Austin High School (AHS) Music Building Thursday for a dedication to the late Blair Lawhead.

Blair Lawhead Dedication
Blair Lawhead Dedication(KTTC)

Lawhead graduated from AHS in 1981. He then went on to become a Broadway violinist.

Because of his musical accolades, the school named the music commons after him.

Blair Lawhead Music Commons
Blair Lawhead Music Commons(KTTC)

“The students gathering area for socializing. I think it’s so apt for him. So many of his friends from high school that he participated in music with are here today,” said Brandon Lawhead, Blair’s brother.

Brandon also played a violin song at the ceremony.

“The great gift of music is sometimes we think it’s the performance but it’s the relationship you make along the way and so it’s such an apt dedication we’re so happy for him.”

The celebration also included a recital by works renowned violinist Rachel Barron Pine. She performed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

She was one of Blair’s favorite violinists.

Brandon said his brother would be grateful for the dedication.

“He would just love it,” Brandon said.

Blair passed away in 2018.

