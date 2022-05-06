Advertisement

Albert Lea hosts first Cinco De Mayo celebration

By KaMaria Braye
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea hosted its first Cinco De Mayo festival on Thursday.

The event was held downtown, on North Broadway and hundreds of people attended throughout the nine hours the festival took place.

“We’re celebrating, bringing the community together, bringing our Hispanic community, our Spanish food trucks, our artists, so that way the community can see the diversity that is in the town,” said Therese Saindon, an event organizer.

The day included food trucks with popular Mexican foods, a Dj, vendors and kid activities.

Organizers said it took about a month to put the event together.

“It was pretty crazy that it all just came together and even though it’s a little chilly out here we had such a great turn out and it is great we are hopeful to keep it going,” said Saindon.

She also wants people to know that Cinco De Mayo is not Independence Day for Mexico.

The holiday commemorates Mexico’s victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla back in 1862.

