Spring-like temperatures this weekend

Highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday
By Nick Jansen
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures for the upcoming weekend will be pretty comfortable! High temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 60s Friday through Sunday.

Friday's Forecast
Friday's Forecast(KTTC)

Clouds will slowly clear through the morning Friday with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the middle 60s with winds out of the east-southeast around 5-15 mph.

Weekend Preview
Weekend Preview(KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday will jump into the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy on Saturday out of the southeast around 10-15 mph. Temperatures will slightly drop into the middle and lower 60s with partly sunny skies on Sunday. We are tracking the chance of isolated showers late Sunday afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts are expected to be minor at this time.

Monday's Storm Outlook
Monday's Storm Outlook(KTTC)

The Storm Prediction Center still places a threat of strong thunderstorms across SE MN and NE IA for next Monday. Right now, overall confidence is low for storm development and location on Monday. The biggest concern is the bump in temperatures and moisture which means any storms that potentially develop could be on the stronger side.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures next week jump from Spring right to Summer Monday through Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s all week long.

Garden Gallery
Garden Gallery(KTTC)

Don’t forget! Garden Gallery will start on May 9th!

Nick

