Spotty showers today; A slow warming trend brings summer-like warmth in the upcoming week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a couple of days in the sun, we’re dealing with extra clouds and some light showers in the area today. A storm system centered to our south is producing clouds and light rain showers in the region as it moves eastward toward the mid-Mississippi Valley. We’ll have cloudy skies with scattered, light rain showers spreading across the local area today. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees with a light easterly breeze.

We’ll have spotty, light showers and sprinkles in the area this evening and tonight and temperatures will fall back into the low 40s. Those easterly winds will remain light throughout the overnight period.

Some sparse rain showers will be possible in the area Friday morning before the storm system moves away to the east and sunshine takes over in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 60s with a slight easterly breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

After a bright and beautiful Saturday that will feature abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s, a few showers will move in for Mother’s Day. At this point, it looks like the best chance for rain will be in the afternoon when widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop. Between those shows, we’ll enjoy some sunshine and a mild, gusty south breeze and high temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.

A pattern shift will allow much warmer, more humid air to build northward into the area early next week. A storm system will move through the area on Monday, possibly triggering some showers and thunderstorms across the area. The extra warmth and humidity in the air will potentially set the stage for an outbreak of strong to severe thunderstorms during the day, but right now it’s too early to add many details to that portion of the forecast. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with gusty south winds.

A few isolated thunderstorms will again be possible next Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s. After a drier Wednesday that will feature a high temperature near 80 degrees, our temperatures will cool to the still mild mid-70s for next Thursday and Friday. A few more isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Friday of next week.

