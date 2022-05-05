Red Wing community show educators love

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – Red Wing teachers and staff are feeling the love this week.

“During COVID, you can’t volunteer in the schools, go on field trips, you really can’t do anything to help the schools out,” Red Ring Public Schools parent Carrie Riester said.

Since they haven’t been able to help out as much as they’d like to, Riester and three fellow moms, decided to show their gratitude during National Teacher Appreciation Week. The four created a Red Wing Teacher Appreciation Committee, and soon the word spread.

“All the sudden, our little idea took off and the outpouring from the community has been amazing,” parent and committee member Mandy Mahn said.

The ladies hoped to raise $3,000, which would be enough to feed all 465 RWPS staff lunch for the entire week. Between monetary donations and fundraising, they collected more than $25,000.

“It’s been really neat to see our amazing businesses in town, celebrate our amazing teachers in town,” Riester said.

The community came out in a big way. United Lutheran Church reached out and said they’d provide breakfast for the teachers. Next, St. James Historic Hotel said they’d do lunch. Soon retail stores, like Phileo Style, a boutique, stepped up to give each teacher a gift card. Restaurants and private donors got involved, too. Riester guesses 40 to 50 businesses got involved.

“What really stood out to me was that it wasn’t just teacher appreciation, but it was all staff,” RWPS 7th Grade Social Studies teacher Kim Mann said. “That stands out to me because I feel like the last two and a half years, it’s really been a team effort with all staff to get through these crazy times.”

The Red Wing Teacher Appreciation Committed divvied out the goods between all the schools and coordinated different events for teachers each day of this week.

“It’s just reassuring that the community is behind what’s going on -- and the schools are a big part of the community,” Red Wing High School math teacher Pat Milani said. “There’s pride. People care and having their hand in support, that’s awesome.”

Mann said in her 17 years of teaching, she’s never had such a response from the community.

“I don’t know that it’s completely sunk in,” she said. “It’s been something every day. Notes from students, notes from the community, goodie bags, meals. It’s been pretty overwhelming.”

An overwhelming week, to show overwhelming gratitude.

“Teachers are such a huge part of our lives and our children’s lives and our community,” Mahn said. “They are not always recognized for everything. We acknowledge you. We appreciate you. Especially the last couple years of COVID, it’s been really rough. It’s not just the four of us that acknowledge them. It’s the whole community.”

Friday wraps up Teacher Appreciation Week and for a grand finale, Red Wing Public Schools staff are invited to a pizza patio happy hour at a local restaurant. There will be giveaways and door prizes.

