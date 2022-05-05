Nearly 300 cases of hepatitis in children reported worldwide

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The number of unexplained, severe hepatitis cases in children continues to rise as doctors try to determine what’s causing this.

According to the world health organization nearly 300 cases of hepatitis in children have been reported so far. It’s possible more cases will pop up as the investigation continues.

So far, there has been one case reported in Minnesota. Most of the children who have gotten hepatitis are around five-years-old.

The symptoms of hepatitis in children include yellowing around the eyes, darker urine, fatigue and loss of apatite.

Mayo Clinic experts say it’s too early to tell what’s causing this, but are working diligently to find out.

“We really need to make sure that we’re testing these children, that we are reporting it to the correct agency so that we can have just a more accurate count. That will help us tremendously to investigate what’s causing, how best can we support this, can we intervene early. We really need the data. We absolutely need it,” Mayo Clinic Children’s Center pediatric transplant hepatologist Sara Hassan, M.D. said.

As for hepatitis prevention, it actually looks at a lot like prevention against COVID we’ve been practicing for the past two years.

Experts say to make sure your child is washing their hands thoroughly, keep your child at home if they are feeling sick and get your child vaccinated.

