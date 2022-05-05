MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Richard Painter

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Richard Painter is an attorney and professor at the University of Minnesota, and he’s running in the 2022 Minnesota First Congressional District special election that will fill the seat left vacant by Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s death in February.

Painter describes himself as a moderate, trying to stay in the center many times. He was a Republican for 30 years, became an independent, and has switched and is running in the special election as part of the Democratic Farmer Laborers (DFL) party.

He once served in President George W. Bush Administration as an ethics attorney. He ran unsuccessfully against Sen. Tina Smith (DFL) in the race to fill Al Franken’s spot in 2018. He said he’s not a politician.

“There are important issues that need to be confronted in this congress,” Painter said. “We need representatives that will stand up for the ordinary citizen, and not the special interests and the super rich.”

Painter said he’s making the farmers a priority, and part of that involves addressing climate change. He said the issues are connected.

“Farmers are going to be the first victims of severe weather due to climate change,” he said. “We’ve already seen flooding and drought in many parts of the United States, including Minnesota. A farmer who votes for a climate change denier is like a chicken voting for Colonel Sanders, it makes no sense.”

He said the solution is to move toward clean energy.

“Every windmill that’s built is money in the back pocket of the farmer, now it’s a national security issue,” he said. “As we are discovering, the dependence Russians or the Saudi Arabians for fossil fuels. It’s not only dangerous for our planet, but for our national security. I would support a number of bills that have been introduced. We need to increase the amount of federal support.”

Painter said both sides of the aisle need to work together to get work done. He said they need to remember that they are working for the common citizen.

“The problem with politics is money,” he said. “If we get money out of politics, and we return politics to the people in this country, then we will have a vibrant democracy.”

To learn more about Richard Painter, click here.

