Advertisement

Local Special Ed Teacher Wins National Wrestling Title

Chad Otterness won the USA Wrestling Masters Division D 70kg championship
By Mark Poulose
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wrestling and special education are a pair that don’t seem like they’d go together. But for JM’s Chad Otterness, he says his students inspire him.

“When I see them work as hard as they do, when they have certain particular limitations, that always tells me if they have that drive and fire to overcome their obstacles, then there’s no reason I can’t continue to work,” Otterness said.

Talk to Otterness, and there’s no doubt he has a fire in his belly. He says some of his students display that same fire -- and that helps him want to stay on top of his craft.

“We’ve had some very competitive kids in my class that have played, they’ve been involved in Special Olympics, adaptive floor hockey, adaptive softball, and their love of competition has been higher than almost any other athletes I’ve been around because their desire to win really stands out,” he said. “They will go at lengths to be successful.”

Otterness says he works out two to three times a day, and watches his diet to ensure he performs at his best. He also serves as an assistant coach at John Marshall, which keeps him ready to go.

“When you’re coaching, oftentimes I’ve been in the role of showing moves and demonstrating technique,” he said. “It reinforces a lot of good habits.”

Although he is a teacher, Otterness is still learning. He says wrestling has helped make education a lifelong process.

“I think it teaches me about patience and discipline, believing in yourself, and trusting in what you are doing,” Otterness said. “It’s become a fabric of what I do. I always work out. I always want to stay in shape because I know the benefits of being in good shape, in good health will lead to more positive life outcomes.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marick Mercer, 15 of Chatfield with his siblings and mother
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools changes start times
Shooting
Overnight shooting investigation in SE Rochester
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NW Rochester incident
Power line down after getting hit by school bus in NW Rochester

Latest News

Athlete of the Week - Jarod White, Pine Island Track and Field
Athlete of the Week - Jarod White, Pine Island Track and Field
Athlete of the Week - Maddie Cocker, Byron Softball
Athlete of the Week - Maddie Cocker, Byron Softball
FILE - Hockey legend Guy Lafleur speaks to the media at the official launch of a DVD on his...
Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur dies at age 70
FILE - Major League Soccer's new logo is projected during a press conference on Thursday, Sept....
MLS All-Star Game to pit league stars against LIGA MX