Investigators expand search area for missing Mankato woman

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities have expanded the search for a missing Mankato woman.

Thirty-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol was last seen by her family in Mankato on the morning of April 25.

Surveillance video shows Chuol at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 that same night.

On Wednesday, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office expanded its search area north of Eagle Lake and did not find anything of interest.

A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was used to search wetland and slough areas while Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office personnel and members of the Eagle Lake Fire Department conducted an extensive ground search of wooded areas.

Additional searches are planned for Thursday.

Chuol is a black woman, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.