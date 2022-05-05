Advertisement

Investigators expand search area for missing Mankato woman

New images released by Mankato Public Safety show Nyawuor James Chuol at the Casey's gas...
New images released by Mankato Public Safety show Nyawuor James Chuol at the Casey's gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.(Mankato Department of Public Safety)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities have expanded the search for a missing Mankato woman.

Thirty-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol was last seen by her family in Mankato on the morning of April 25.

Surveillance video shows Chuol at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 that same night.

On Wednesday, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office expanded its search area north of Eagle Lake and did not find anything of interest.

A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was used to search wetland and slough areas while Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office personnel and members of the Eagle Lake Fire Department conducted an extensive ground search of wooded areas.

Additional searches are planned for Thursday.

Chuol is a black woman, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marick Mercer, 15 of Chatfield with his siblings and mother
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools changes start times
Shooting
Overnight shooting investigation in SE Rochester
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NW Rochester incident
Power line down after getting hit by school bus in NW Rochester

Latest News

The Hubbell House
The Hubbell House Announces Reopening Date
Local Special Ed Teacher Wins National Wrestling Title
Local Special Ed Teacher Wins National Wrestling Title
UFCW Frontline Worker Pay Rally
Meat packers and processors celebrate frontline worker pay
Amid potential Roe v. Wade reversal
Abortions in Minnesota by the numbers
Abortions in Minnesota by the numbers