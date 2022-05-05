Advertisement

The Hubbell House Announces Reopening Date

The Hubbell House
The Hubbell House(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The historic Hubbell House restaurant in Mantorville has announced it will be reopening on May 10.

The Hubbell House was founded in 1854, and the current structure was built in 1856. It has a rich history. Its had visits from former president Ulysses S. Grant and other leaders, a dinner for the Minnesota Vikings players, to regular nights out with family and friends.

The Pappas family owned it for 75 years, until January, when Powers Ventures bought it. It has been closed for the last few months to allow for renovations.

“We’re not touching anything. We’re leaving everything on the walls the way it was. That’s part of the historic aspect of it and I think it’s critical that we protect,” Joe Powers told KTTC in January.

According to The Hubbell House Facebook post, the hours of the restaurant will be: Tues.-Thurs. 3:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 11 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

The restaurant said reservations are highly recommended. They are accepted by calling 507-635-2331. Takeout is not offered yet, and there will be a new menu.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marick Mercer, 15 of Chatfield with his siblings and mother
Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools changes start times
Shooting
Overnight shooting investigation in SE Rochester
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NW Rochester incident
Power line down after getting hit by school bus in NW Rochester

Latest News

Local Special Ed Teacher Wins National Wrestling Title
Local Special Ed Teacher Wins National Wrestling Title
UFCW Frontline Worker Pay Rally
Meat packers and processors celebrate frontline worker pay
Amid potential Roe v. Wade reversal
Abortions in Minnesota by the numbers
Abortions in Minnesota by the numbers