City of Mankato, North Star Aviation’s emergency plan in full effect after plane crash

By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was at the Mankato Regional Airport Wednesday morning after a plane crashed Tuesday evening.

The FAA reviewed the plane to make a judgment call on bringing in the National Transportation Safety Board

The City of Mankato has an emergency plan in place for situations like this, and it was in full effect on Tuesday night.

“Obviously, the number one thing is contacting our strategic partners whether that be public safety, fire and police, Blue Earth County, FAA, NTSB, state duty officer and all those other entities. That need to have knowledge or participate in this incident, all the way up until aircraft recovery,” Mankato Public Works Director Jeff Johnson said.

Chris Plasek, chief flight instructor at North Star Aviation, says that they prepare Minnesota State University, Mankato students in the aviation program and other pilots for anything that will happen in the field.

“Working our glides to end up positioning ourselves to end up in fields if we needed to,” Plasek said. “Engine failure situations, loss of power, loss of power situations even if it is just partial power. How to troubleshoot, think through the really big things are how to stay calm and work through logically.”

Plasek says that even though those situations are rare, you can never be too safe with checking all of the bases.

“There is always a risk right, there is a risk of this stuff happening,” he said. “We still want to plan ahead, we still want our students to have an idea already of how they might react in a situation that is intense, right, or stressful.”

