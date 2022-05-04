United Way invests in more than $1M in grants to 31 local nonprofits

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – United Way of Olmsted County’s board of directors has approved grants to improve the health, education, and financial stability of individuals and families in Olmsted County.

According to United Way, it will invest in $1,069,000 in grants to programs and agencies that support neighborhood vitality, food security, housing stability, early childhood education, social connectedness, independent living, and equitable communities. This will start in July 2022 and go through June 2023.

There are 31 programs that provide hot meals, rent assistance, early learning scholarships, senior independence services, disability support services, peer support for addiction recovery, youth programming, and more.

This will be the first year of funding for 5 of the programs. Other programs have multi-year commitments.

Collectively, grants will help to provide needed services to an anticipated 20,000 local residents.

Grant recipient program and agency partners are as follows:

Program

Supplemental Food Shelf - Channel One

Noon Meal - Salvation Army

Head Start Food Stations - Families First of Minnesota

Meals on Wheels - Family Service Rochester

Housing Stability Fund - Women’s Shelter and Support Center

Access Home - Salvation Army

Eviction Prevention Program -Legal Assistance of Olmsted County

Shelter Prevention and Diversion - Family Promise Rochester

Independent/Semi-Independent Living - Ability Building Community

Senior Independence - Family Service Rochester

Independent Living Services - Bear Creek Services

Literacy and Life Skills - Hawthorne Education Center

GNCC Early Learning - Good News Children’s Center

School Readiness - Families First of Minnesota

Byron School Readiness - Byron Public Schools

Gage East Early Childhood Program - Center City Housing

Friendly Visitors and Caregiver Support - Elder Network

Match Program - Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association

TreeHouse Teen Program - Next Chapter Ministries

Peer Recovery Housing - Recovery is Happening

LEAD Mentorship - Family Service Rochester

CERT Community Center - Barbershop and Social Services

Meadow Park Initiative - Family Service Rochester & IMAA

Culturally powered communities agency partners

Damascus Way Re-Entry Center - Boys and Girls Club of Rochester

Ethiopian Community of Rochester - Family Service Rochester

Intermix Project - Listos Preschool and Childcare

Pamoja - Next Chapter Ministries

“Education, health, and financial stability are the building blocks of a good quality of life. They all impact one another,” says Emily Johnston, Vice President of Impact and Engagement at United Way of Olmsted County. “We know that many families are feeling the pinch of inflation right now. That’s on top of an already tight housing market and a lack of affordable childcare and eldercare options. It’s critical that our community continues to invest in these essential support systems so that all people in Olmsted County have the resources they need to thrive.”

United Way said these investments in local programs are made possible by donors, volunteers, and advocates throughout Olmsted County.

Last year, more than 7,000 individuals donated to United Way of Olmsted County.

“As a community we have a long history of caring for one another, and that’s part of what makes Olmsted County a great place to live and raise a family,” says United Way President Jerome Ferson. “United Way is honored to continue working alongside our neighbors to improve lives right here in Olmsted County so that all people can reach their full potential.”

