Students celebrate National Bike and Roll to School Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools students hopped on their bikes and strapped on their skates for national Bike and Roll to School Day.

The students were excited to ride their bikes home, some students taking home a new bike.

The Rochester Bike Club takes in unused or unneeded bikes and then donates them to kids in the community. Before the students could take home their bikes, they had to take three classes with the Bike Club to learn how to take care of their bike.

Eleven students from John Adams rode their new bikes over to Gage Elementary School where they met up with seven more students to ride their bikes around the school to celebrate the day.

Students were joined by leaders from Safe Routes to School, Olmsted County Public Health and the Rochester Police Department.

“Riding your bike is something that you can do your whole life, whether you’re a little kid or all the way up to an adult. I still love to ride my bike. It’s good for your health, it’s good mentally. It’s good to get outside and get some fresh air, get some exercise. It’s also a decent way to transport yourself from one way to another,” RPD Community Action Team officer James Retelle said.

If you’re inspired to ride, but don’t have a bike of your own, you can check out Rochester Bike Club’s annual Bike Swap this weekend where you can find a bike, donate your old one or sell a bike with a $10 donation. The event will be held at the parking lot of the Castle building from 10-2 this Saturday.

