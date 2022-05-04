Advertisement

SCHEDULE: Downtown parking ramp closures for washing

Parking Ramp 6 in Downtown Rochester
Parking Ramp 6 in Downtown Rochester
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This spring, each of the six city-operated downtown parking ramps will be closed for painting, restriping and washing.

According to the City of Rochester, contract parkers will get access to other facilities during the closure periods.

All vehicles must be out of the ramp by 6 p.m. on the evening preceding the maintenance work. Vehicles left after that time will be towed. Ramps will re-open the morning after the last day of washing at 5 a.m.

The schedule for when each ramp will be closed is as follows:

  • May 6-8                       Center Street Ramp
  • May 20-22                   3rd Street Ramp
  • May 24 (Tuesday)       Civic Center Ramp
  • May 27-29                   2nd Street Ramp
  • June 3-5                      1st Street Ramp
  • June 10-12                  Ramp 6

Paper signs will be on all doors and elevators in the ramps two weeks in advance to notify people before the closure. Large blue banners announcing the closure will be put up one week before the closure. Large red banners will be put up the day of the closure.

Social media announcements will also be posted by the City of Rochester.

