Rochester electric buses expected to begin services in July

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In March, Rochester Public Transit (RPT) received two 60-feet electric buses.

RPT predicted the buses would begin passenger travel by May, but RPT said early July is a more likely time frame.

“There’s just a number of steps we have to go through before you’ll be seeing these on the road. We’ve driven them around the yard a little bit but that’s about it for now,” said Nick Lemmer, RPT Communications & Outreach.

Lemmer said it typically takes 60 to 90 days to launch the buses.

“We’re excited to get the training for both mechanics and operators complete so that they can safely operate these vehicles but it’s not something we’re going to rush either. We’re gonna maximize the potential these vehicles have,” Lemmer said.

RELATED STORY: Rochester’s first electric buses are expected to begin routes in May

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.