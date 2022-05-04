Advertisement

Police investigate two separate shooting incidents in Mason City Tuesday

By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Mason City Police responded to two shooting incidents Tuesday, May 3.

According to police, the first shooting occurred in the 800 block of 15th Street SE at approximately 8:22 p.m. A single family residential structure was struck by a single round fired from a handgun. The residents were home. No one was injured in the shooting.

Later, at approximately 9:02 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of South Jefferson Avenue. A single family residential structure was struck by a single round fired from a handgun. The residents were home. No one was injured in the shooting.

Mason City Police Department is unsure whether these shooting incidents were related.

Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Police also ask residents in these areas to check their video security systems for any images or video that may have been captured in either location during either time period.

