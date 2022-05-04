Advertisement

Olmsted County passport services to reopen May 5

Passport
Passport(AP Photo/Eileen Putman)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLMSTED COUNTY Minn. (KTTC) – After a brief suspension, Olmsted County passport services will reopen to residents on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

According to Olmsted County, the Property Records and Licensing (PRL) team that provides these services was experiencing a staffing shortage due to illness. The service was suspended Thursday, April 28 last week.

Beginning Thursday, residents can once again use the online passport check-in system to create an appointment.

RELATED STORY: Olmsted County passport services temporarily suspended due to staffing shortages

